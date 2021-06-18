It’s the new action-puzzle adventure from the authors of Flipping Death.

Since it was presented just a year ago, we have hardly heard from Lost in Random, an interesting cooperative action game with RPG elements that, due to its aesthetics, is reminiscent of the films of Tim Burton and other authors of the style. We have proof of this in this new trailer that, although it has some other SPOILER about the history of Lost in Random, surprises with the striking character design, halfway between a children’s story and a horror story.

“A twisted queen rules Random, a kingdom made up of six dark territories in which the roll of a die dictates the fate of all its people “, reads the official description of the new work of Zoink, the Swedish studio responsible for FE and Flipping Death. Inspired “by gothic literature”, Lost in Random puts us in the shoes of Pair, “a humble girl who must save her sister Dispar” accompanied by Dadelio, “a very old living die”.

Without going into more details, which promise to be revealed soon, the game promises “dangerous combats, discussions with curious characters and mysterious arenas of the game that change every time the dice is rolled.” Some of these particularities can be seen in a trailer that is, above all, a good example of the promising artistic section of this adventure that recalls the stop-motion cinema.

In its day, when it was presented, the Zoink team stressed that the concept of randomness will have an important weight in the action of Lost in Random, because in the game we have the power to “control randomness” thanks to the magical power of Dadelio. Without a specific release date, Lost in Random will debut on PC, Nintendo Switch, and consoles in the coming months.

More about: Lost in Random.