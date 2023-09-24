Is it a Chinese imitation? Had a factory employee made a mistake? Anyway, this photo of a Porsche Macan S, which was spotted in Rome, is getting a lot of attention on social media. This is because there is a ‘cosmetic defect’.

A motorist stuck in traffic in the Italian capital Rome took this photo of the car in front of him in the traffic jam and posted it to a Facebook group. It concerns a Porsche Macan S, for sale in our country from approximately 80,000 euros. However, there is something wrong with this model. Just pay attention to the letters of the Porsche logo.

PORSHCE

They are in the wrong order. That's why the brand name is 'PORSHCE' instead of 'PORSCHE'. The cause of the typo remains a mystery for now. According to the Italian site 'Automoto.it' it is unlikely that the error happened at Porsche's factory. They suggest that it may be a mistake by a car mechanic after a repair.

German media contacted Porsche to ask whether a car had escaped strict quality control here. The response was: “We are not aware of any cases where the order of the letters has been changed during production or during a workshop visit when the Porsche logo was applied.”

No factory defect

“Both in vehicle production and in customer service in Porsche-authorized workshops, we use a standardized letter template and a self-adhesive liner to ensure that the letters of the Porsche logo are always in the correct order and at the correct distance from are applied to each other,” says Porsche spokesperson Ekkehard Kleindienst.

Range Rover Hang Over

Striking: five years earlier, one car driver in Melbourne (Australia) discovered the same typo. Even then, the company referred to the care taken in the factory and by service partners. The glue error probably occurred somewhere else. But of course it could also be a joker who enjoys confusing his fellow road users. That wouldn't be the first time. A number of Range Rovers 'Hang Over' have also been spotted.

Range Rover ‘Hang Over’. © Twitter/Alexander Draaijer



