Dairy farmer Pieter van der Valk has no deep respect for politics. “We have a nitrogen problem and the only thing that happens during a debate in the House of Representatives is that politicians saw off each other’s chair legs.” But he also doesn’t like to campaign and protest with his tractor. “If you are against something, you can expect the question what you are for. I’d rather work on such an answer.”

In the stables of Van der Valk (38) in the Frisian countryside of Ferwoude there are 125 dairy cows, but they are less interesting for this story than what lies a few hundred meters away on his meadows: large heaps of compost. From the municipality of Súdwest-Fryslân, the farmer has recently received roadside grass, ditch clippings and wood chips. The covered material is glowing in the sun at seventy degrees Celsius, until after eight weeks it has reached the desired ‘sublime’ quality and can be spread over the meadows. They are minerals that enrich his soil and reduce the use of fertilizers, which could even make it unnecessary. Agricycling, it’s called. “The farmer as a recycling machine.”

Van der Valk has thought long and hard about how agriculture can make the ‘transition’ from a production-driven sector to circular agriculture. His conclusion: “If you want to get rid of a production-driven incentive, you should not link your values ​​to the end product.” In other words, anyone who receives a high price for milk as a cow farmer will not keep fewer cows as a result, because the price may have fallen again in a few years’ time. “But if you have a revenue model by processing residual flows, you don’t have to get as much money out of production. Then I would like to milk fewer cows.” It also saves a lot of money and reduces nitrogen by omitting fertilizer. And so you get “a new balance” within the farm.

Dispose of human excrement

Van der Valk wants to close the cycle by recycling all types of residual flows, in other words: returning them to the soil. “It only makes my soil better.” He is the initiator of a Frisian cooperative of farmers ‘for the use of minerals from residual flows’. More than thirty participating farmers compost residual flows from the municipality for a fee. Hundreds of farmers are on the waiting list. “And we are negotiating with five other provinces to start there.”

The cooperative does not only want to spread roadside grass and ditch cuttings on its own fields, but also vegetable, fruit and garden waste, dredging sludge and human excrement. Van der Valk: “We want poop and pee because we want to get rid of the fertilizer. We only close the cycle if we include people in it. That also happened in the past, my great-grandfather collected the barrels from the inhabitants of Workum and drove the excrement over his land. Now we are squandering these valuable residual flows, even though they are packed with minerals.” According to Van der Valk, agriculture is not only a producer of food; agriculture is also the ‘recycling capacity of society’.

Photos Sake Elzinga



When a group of agricultural experts is asked for the ‘perspective’ for agriculture, the Frisian dairy farmer is one of the examples. At the same time as the cabinet’s nitrogen plans were presented two months ago, Minister Henk Staghouwer (Agriculture, ChristenUnie) wrote a letter to the House with the ‘perspective’ for Dutch farmers. Not only the farmers thought it was a disappointing story, but also the Chamber. Staghouwer is now studying on a new bill. In the meantime, there are sufficient prospects, says Cees Veerman, former Minister of Agriculture (CDA). He is the spokesperson for a broad initiative group of farmers, nature organisations, scientists and top people from the business community, the ‘food transition coalition’. Veerman: “The cabinet has acted rashly by simply wanting to impose the plans from above, and the atmosphere has now deteriorated and the farmers and the cabinet are facing each other. We are not moving forward that way.”

‘Many farmers are distraught’

It is logical that the farmers are resisting so fiercely, says Veerman. “They feel cornered. Farmers feel that there will be another time when society will no longer accept the negative consequences of agriculture. Change is needed and many farmers also want to change. But they don’t know how. Many farmers are insecure, distraught and some become aggressive. The government should not force farmers to work differently or even to stop. It is said that there is no problem that money cannot solve. We must get rid of such ideas. We need to support entrepreneurs. Give people the opportunity to create food forests. Let them process human excrement on their soil and thereby bring humans back to circular agriculture. Let a hundred flowers bloom. Stimulate entrepreneurship. My sons now produce fresh farm fries, which is very special. I say: help the farmers, also support them psychologically, because many are insecure.”

And, Veerman believes, let the cabinet move along with developments. “Like the demographics; farmers disappear every day, partly because they have no successor. Look at that on a case-by-case basis. Find out what is possible in an area. As a government, take the lead in spatial planning and set goals. Ensure that market parties reward farmers for sustainable production. Pay farmers for services that the market does not pay for but that we consider important as a society, such as clean water and a beautiful landscape. And find out what animates the farmers. The government and farmers must work together. They have to pull on the same side of the cart.”

a lot of opposition

Dairy farmer Van der Valk encounters a lot of opposition with his plans to bring in residual flows, he says. “The current composters are our competitor. They are driving us crazy. That’s difficult.” It is not only the political decision to opt for agriculture as a processor of residual flows that is under discussion. Many of the objections can be traced back to rules and laws to process the residual flows as hygienically and cleanly as possible. “We are working on that. We work with certified compost.”





But human excrement is no longer thrown out for nothing? Are there sewers built for a reason? Van der Valk: “Naturally, the sewage system has brought a lot of good and prevented many diseases. With the construction of sewers, all kinds of public health problems have been solved. But that solution also created a problem. The problem of the ground. That’s what we’re dealing with now. So let’s use the residual flows. Controlled and safe. We need to investigate how we do that. This system has to change. This is not a problem for agriculture but for society as a whole.”

