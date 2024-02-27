The fever for live action continues. Seven months after the great success of the adaptation of 'One Piece', Netflix once again surprised all its subscribers. Last Thursday, February 22, the streaming service premiered a series with real-life actors based on a famous animated series from Nickelodeon, which premiered in 2005 and ended in 2008, with a total of three seasons.

The series in question made headlines after it managed to position itself as the most viewed production on the platform worldwide in just a few days. Do you want to know what program it is? In the following note we tell you all the details about it.

What is the most watched series on Netflix worldwide?

The series that is at the top of the top 10 of Netflix In several countries around the world it is 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', adaptation of the remembered Nickelodeon animation of the same name and which was created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko.

As can be seen on the Flix Patrol page, this live action surpassed other renowned titles that also enjoyed the affection of the public such as, for example, 'Always the same day', 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive', 'existential emergencies' , 'Entrevías', etc.

Thus, 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' (original name in English) tries to replicate the success achieved by 'One Piece', another adaptation that became very popular among fans of the original work as well as those who had not read the manga or seen the anime.

In fact, the auspicious premiere of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' caused the animated series to once again have relevance in the catalog of Netflix, in which, although it does not reach the views of its adaptation, it could reach those numbers very soon.

What is 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' live action about?

“Water. Land. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the avatar, master of the four elements, maintaining peace between them,” can be read at the beginning of the synopsis presented by Netflix.

The live action of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' premiered on Thursday, February 22, 2024. Photo: Netflix

“But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders to conquer the world. Since the current incarnation of the avatar has not yet emerged, the world has lost hope,” concludes the review of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'.

What did critics say about 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' (Netflix)?

Critics had different opinions regarding the live action of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'. One of the pages in charge of collecting the opinions of experts is IMDb, where the series has a rating of 7.4 out of 10 from a total of 28,000 reviews.

For its part, another recognized portal such as Rotten Tomatoes had a somewhat different reception, since it gave it a percentage of 59%, while the public gave it a solid 76%. Likewise, on Metacritic, the fiction has a 56 rating.

How many chapters does 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' have?

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' live action It has a total of eight episodes, which cover the entire first season of the animated series. The chapters have an estimated duration between 47 and 64 minutes. Below, we share the names and duration of each of the episodes.

Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio and Ian Ousley play Aang, Katara and Sokka in the adaptation. Photo: Netflix

Chapter 1: 'Aang' (63 minutes)

'Aang' (63 minutes) Episode 2: 'Warriors' (48 minutes)

'Warriors' (48 minutes) Chapter 3: 'Omashu' (52 minutes)

'Omashu' (52 minutes) Chapter 4: 'In the Dark' (55 minutes)

'In the Dark' (55 minutes) Chapter 5: 'The Journey to the Spirit World' (52 minutes)

'The Journey to the Spirit World' (52 minutes) Chapter 6: 'Masks' (56 minutes)

'Masks' (56 minutes) Chapter 7: 'The North' (47 minutes)

'The North' (47 minutes) Chapter 8: 'Legends' (57 minutes)

