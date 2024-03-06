Red Magic, Nubia's subbrand focused on gaming is preparing to surprise the world with two highly anticipated launches on July 5: the Red Magic 8S Pro, a high-end phone designed to offer an incomparable gaming experience, and its first tablet, a device that promises to revolutionize the gaming tablet market.

The brand has been generating expectations around these launches, gradually revealing details about the features and benefits of its new devices. The first gaming tablet from the Qualcomm processor brand promises to be a real revolution in the world of digital entertainment, with an aggressive design and top-level features.

The 12-inch screen with 2.5K resolution and OLED technologymanufactured by BOE, will offer an impressive visual experience, with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and 600 nits of maximum brightness, guaranteeing exceptional visibility in any light condition.

While in terms of performance, the tablet will have a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen1+ processor, backed by between 8 and 16 GB of RAM, which ensures smooth performance and an unparalleled gaming experience. Furthermore, a 10,000 mAh battery with 80 W fast charging guarantees exceptional autonomy and minimal charging times.

When talking about the camera, in addition to standing out for its AMOLED screen technology, in photography, the tablet will be equipped with a 13 megapixel rear camera and a 16 megapixel front camera, offering the possibility of capturing unforgettable moments with exceptional quality.

In addition to this, additional accessories are offered, such as a Smart Magnetic Keyboard and a stylus, to further enhance the functionality of the device, it is expected that the little-known Chinese brand that has added prestige in the market, the Red Magic gaming tablet will reach the global market in July, offering customers gaming enthusiasts of everyone the opportunity to experience the next generation of digital entertainment.

With its cutting-edge design and high-performance features, Red Magic is ready to elevate the game and take the gaming experience to new heights, because it has a patented ICE Magic cooling systemso that gamers can enjoy several hours of entertainment.

When talking about the price of the Red Magic gaming tablet, it is estimated that the 16/512 GB model will cost $635 while the 12/256 model will maintain a price of $540, which would be approximately $9,000. Mexican pesos, it is important to highlight that it will be available for reservation in China, starting in July.