The world of smart devices has become an arena of competition, as more and more companies seek to integrate gaming features into smartphones and tablets.

This is what the Chinese company RedMagic has done, which recently announced the arrival of RedMagic 8s Pro, a device that promises to be a processing ‘beast’ by having 24GB RAM and a SnapDragron 8 Gen.

The bar has been set very high by RedMagic that seeks to make your Tablet practically become a pocket video game console.

Red Magic 8S Pro Features

Display: 6.8″ AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution at 120 MHz

RAM memory: 24 GB

Storage: 512GB

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

10,000 mAh battery with 170W ultra-fast charging

Camera: 50 megapixels and 16 MP selfie

This article developed by RedMagic will undoubtedly become an ideal video game companion for any gamer, because despite the fact that no mobile device needs 24 GB of RAM, this capacity will be a good ally when carrying out multiple activities.

Well, it is important to note that most mobile video games do not require 24 GB of RAM, since the one who plays the main role in the correct development of the game is the processor.

RedMagic the company with the most powerful gaming smartphone

RedMagic 8 Pro is a RedMagic brand smartphone that is promoted as the best gaming device on the market. That one has amazing features like 16GB RAM and SanapDragon 8Gen 2 processor to handle any demanding task.

One thing that stands out about the RedMagic 8 Pro unlike other devices is that all of its memory is real, which means that you’re not using tricks to add physical RAM with virtual “RAM”.

This smartphone is also equipped with a brilliant AMOLED screen, cooling system and a 6,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging. While the biggest point of this phone is its incredible price of $14,499.00.