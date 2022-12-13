Tony Hudgell is a child with amputated legs, due to his birth mother mistreating him. During a plane trip, when he got off he found a bitter surprise. He has found the broken wheelchair: really a serious problem since without that aid his mobility is extremely reduced.

The little boy was stranded with his family after a four-day trip to Lapland, in Finland. Grounded for more than five hours due to delayed flights due to bad weather, he found his wheelchair completely destroyed.

The child, who also won the Pride of Britain, lost the use of his legs to his mother Jody Simpson and boyfriend Anthony Smith when he was a baby. He needs the wheelchair, as foster parents Paula and Mark Hudgell said.

After waiting hours for the wheelchairdespite calling the airline in advance for assistance, they saw the £6,500 pram on the conveyor belt twist and bend. A serious damage, for which the adoptive parents complained to the airline Jet2.

Jet2 in a tweet said it is sorry for what happened and promises to do everything in its power to resolve the matter.

A truly incredible situation for a child who has shown so much courage and who continues to be an example for everyone, also raising funds for less fortunate children.