The Lexus LBX Morizo ​​RR Concept is a big name for a small car that – in quite surprising news – now gets a big boost in power. The engine comes from the Toyota GR Yaris. In the just announced new GR Yaris, the turbo engine produces 280 hp. This Lexus produces even more power: 305 hp and 400 Nm of torque.

If you follow the Toyota group a bit, you know that Akio Toyoda was at the helm for a long time. Last year he took a step back, but remained involved. In addition to being a top executive, Toyoda is also a 'master driver'. He races under the pseudonym Morizo ​​Kinoshita, hence the name of the car. RR does not stand for a British luxury brand, but for 'Rookie Racing', Morizo's racing team.

Toyoda calls the version named after him his favorite car. “The car is as comfortable as my sneakers,” he adds. He also likes that it is a small car with a lot of performance. In addition to the three-cylinder turbo engine, there are some important components that have been 'sharpened for performance'.

What else is different about the Lexus LBX Morizo ​​RR

The body, suspension and of course the tires have been adjusted, according to Lexus. Just like the refreshed GR Yaris, this Lexus LBX Morizo ​​RR gets an eight-speed automatic transmission. In addition, the team applied knowledge of 'high-speed air racing' to improve the aero. Now you're probably imagining this all-wheel drive crossover flying through the air.

It would lead to the car giving a feeling of luxury and being a 'reliable driving partner'. The regular LBX is already a good small car. The RR concept turns him into a bit of a loser. It will go on sale at the end of this year, but it is not yet known whether it will come to the Netherlands. Unfortunately, a price has not yet been announced. Do you like him as much as Akio Toyoda?