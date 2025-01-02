DIY stores such as Leroy Merlin, Bricomart or Bauhaus dominate the Spanish market, essential for the equipment, maintenance and improvement of homes. In France, this competition from Leroy Merlin is joined by other recognized brands, such as Bricomarché or Brico Dépôt, which makes stores strive to improve their services and increase the optimization of the shopping experience. However, A DIY store is preparing to close its doors during 2025.

This is the well-known French brand MisterMenuiserie (Label Habitat), which managed to gain a foothold in the French DIY market, reaching 72 million euros of turnover in 2023with more than 300 employees in about 150 stores throughout France.

It was founded in 2015, expanding its presence with physical stores throughout France. Despite the good results in 2023, at the end of the following year the company had to declare bankruptcy: “The company has been declared bankrupt on November 12, 2024 and in liquidation on December 4, 2024 by rulings of the Rouen Commercial Court, without any authorized continuation of activity,” they indicate in a release from the aforementioned company.

The reasons for bankruptcy

The company itself indicates that they have experienced “very important difficulties”, focusing on the war in Ukraine and the coronavirus health crisis, which led to a rising raw material prices and energy.

In fact, as reported by the French media Tuxboardthis situation caused logistical failures to occur in the company, such as inefficient management of customer orders, with frequent delays and product shortages. This has increased frustration and distrust on the part of customers and, therefore, the brand image has been affected, with growing complaints through social networks.

This situation has affected the company’s sales and billing, in the same line as other brands such as Auchan, consolidating a retail sector in crisis: “The fall of Mister Menuiserie is part of a trend of difficulties for retail trade in France. To survive in a competitive environment, brands will have to optimize their supply chain to avoid delays and improve their brand image,” they indicate from the mentioned medium.