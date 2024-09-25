According to the criteria of
The vote was overwhelming, 405 to 0, on the bill that would require the Secret Service to “apply the same standards to determine the number of agents needed to protect presidents, vice presidents, and major presidential and vice presidential candidates“,
This way, Both Harris and Trump will have the same protection as the president in office.Biden, from the new legislation, which is separate from measures that would approve additional funding for the Secret Service. The Presidential Security Enhancement Act was introduced in the House of Representatives by Mike Lawler, Republican of New York, and Ritchie Torres, Democrat of New York.
Secret Service measures for Trump
Following the House of Representatives’ approval last Friday, the acting director of the Secret Service, Ronald Rowe, assured during a press conference that Trump is already receiving “the highest levels of Secret Service protection,” and stressed that he has the same level of protection as Biden, ahead of the legislation.
On another path, the bill continues to advance in Congress. plan to provide an additional $231 million to the Secret Servicewith the goal of passing the law before the Oct. 1 deadline. Rowe added that the agency needs a “paradigm shift” to more effectively protect presidents and presidential candidates.
