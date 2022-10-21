Something that has been talked about a lot in recent months is the issue of inflation in products that may not be considered essential, especially in Latin American countries where taxes are high. However, those who have suffered the most from the fluctuation of the currency is Argentina, and now comes a new proof of this with Youtube. Recently, YouTube Premium subscribers in Argentina received an email informing them of a price increase that is going to take place very soon. Specifically, it will be from next November 21, when customers have this change in prices, that is, on their next billing date after said period.



So, the individual plan of YouTube Premium will rise from 119 to 389 pesos per month (Argentines), while the family will go from 179 to 699 pesos per month. That means the increases will be 227% and 290.5%, respectively. Something that may sound a bit crazy, but with the constant ups and downs of the currency it can be normal. This increase is not something new for the country, given that services such as Disney Plus and even Spotify already have prices that are not very accessible, figures that are gradually growing. For its part, Argentina will also be one of those affected in the matter that Netflix will not allow passwords to be shared, for which it will charge more per extra household. Via: XDA



Via: XDA

