The fact that Tesla’s charging stations can now also be used by other brands does not mean that all cars can be parked at the Supercharger. For example, a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ and a McLaren 765LT are not allowed near a Tesla Supercharger. If you doubt yourself; these cars do not have a plug.

Someone spots these supercars at the Supercharger in the Australian city of Gold Coast and posts the photos to a charging station aggregator website called Plugshare. The owners of the supercars tell the photographer that they thought the parking spaces were shared between electric cars and cars with a combustion engine. Fixed.

In Australia the fine is not tender

In Australia they are quite strict when it comes to blocking charge points. The amount of the fine depends on which state you are in. Where these supercars were parked, the fine can amount to 1,800 euros. You can also expect similar fines in three other states. In the state of Victoria, the fine is a bit more reasonable at 200 euros.

What about the Netherlands?

Everyone understands that it is not the intention to block a Supercharger with a car without a plug. According to Dutch regulations, these supercars would not be fined. In the Netherlands there must be a blue sign (officially called ‘E08o’) indicating that the place is specifically for electric cars. Tesla’s red sign is not legally valid.

If there is no sign in the Netherlands indicating that the parking space is only for EVs, you may also park there with a petrol car. You increasingly see a Tesla sign in the Netherlands with the blue sign below it indicating that the place is for EVs. Or a sign saying ‘parking for a maximum of 30 minutes’. Do you park your petrol car in an EV spot? Then the fine is 110 euros.