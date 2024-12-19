As a solution to the transition that the automobile fleet is undergoing, some companies are focusing on the development of kits to transform The old combustion vehicles into electric vehicles with a retro look.

Popularly known as ‘retrofit’this trend is not established in our country due to the lack of support from the institutions; something that does happen in other countries, where this proposal is considered as another solution when it comes to reducing emissions of gases and polluting particles from mobility.

Broadly speaking, the ‘retrofit’ consists of attaching an engine and an electric battery to a combustion vehicle, so that the car moves partially or completely using electricity.

In elEconomista.es We have talked to you about several ‘retrofit’ projects, with greater or lesser complexity. In this case, we are talking to you about another kit that is developed in France and that stands out for both its simplicity and its low price.

Up to 70km of autonomy

This is the Twin-E kit, developed by the French company Green Corp Konnection (GCK). Specifically, this kit promises to partially transform diesel cars so that they become diesel-hybrids.

Its creators credit that, with the Twin-E kit installed, the car is capable of traveling about 70 kilometers 100% electrically, and in combined use it is capable of reducing fuel consumption by 1.4 liters per 100 kilometers. The electric motor also develops a power of approximately 50 horsepower.

The downside of this system, as with other similar ones, is that the battery is housed in the trunk, reducing storage capacity. Once it is commercialized, its price will be around 7,500 euros.