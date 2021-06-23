SacriFire is inspired by classics of the genre and seeks a release in 2022 for PC and all consoles.

Good news for the creators of Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs and Warsaw. Its new commitment to the Japanese role, baptized with the name of SacriFire, has in its first days exceeded its financing goal in Kickstarter with more than 86,000 euros, an amount that will increase since still 20 campaign days left in front.

SacriFire is sold as a modern game inspired by Classic JRPGs with a unique combat system, an epic story, stunning graphics and a soundtrack composed by Motoi Sakuraba, a legend of his field in credits in titles such as Star Ocean, Mario Golf, Golden Sun or, more recently, Dark Souls.

“We couldn’t be more excited by the response from the fans. and support from patrons have pushed our JRPG-inspired title beyond its initial goal on Kickstarter, “states Bartosz Lojewski, Project Director at Pixelated Milk.” Reaching this milestone is just the beginning for SacriFire. Developing this game for this amazing community is a dream come true. I really want to thank you all for giving you your support and this wonderful reception. “

SacriFire Features

Going into more detail, the video game bets on a combat system that mix turn-based battles and real-time action to offer a challenging and fun experience, a visual section that combines pixel-art with current 3D graphics, and complex mechanics where you can choose between different fighting styles, create your own weapons, solve puzzles and enter incredible dungeons.

Pixelated Milk promises a fantasy and science fiction tale between two worlds with moral dilemmas which seeks to maintain and at the same time subvert the clichés of traditional role-playing games, taking players on a journey through the growing underground city of Antioch and the idyllic spiritual haven of Erebus.

SacriFire will hit stores for PC (Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG), as well as PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in 2022.

