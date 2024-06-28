In the world of smartphones, neither Apple nor Samsung will be able to retain the cell phone titler with best mobile camera. Sony, the tech giant known for its high-quality audiovisual equipment, has surprised with the launch of the Sony Xperia 1V. This device not only features a stunning 4K display, but also professional camera sensors that allow you to capture moments in unprecedented quality.

Sony Xperia is a smartphone brand from Sony Corporation, known for offering stylish devices with unparalleled multimedia quality. Over the years, the brand has introduced a variety of devices ranging from low-end to high-end. However, the Sony Xperia 1V stands out as one of the most promising phones From the market.

Xperia 1V features a 6.5 inch screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio, used in cinema, and 4K HDR image quality (3,840×1,644) with a 120Hz refresh rate. The combination of these visual and photographic features makes the Xperia 1V a powerful tool for content creation.

The real strength of the Xperia 1V is its camera system. Equipped with a three-lens configuration high quality, the device includes a 24mm wide angle combined with a Exmor T sensor, a 16 mm ultra wide angle, and a telephoto lens with true optical zoom that allows focal lengths of 85 and 125 mm. These features allow video recording in 4K HDR resolution at 120 frames per second, offering various modes of use.

Camera technology Xperia 1V, developed in collaboration with the engineers of the renowned Sony Alpha series, It is not defined solely by the resolution in megapixels. Thanks to processing based on artificial intelligence, the device offers exceptional results, comparable to those of a professional camera.

Furthermore, the Xperia 1V is a rugged device. It has IPX5/IPX8 certification that makes it waterproof, as well as Corning Glass Victus protection on both the front and back. Regarding its price, it is in the high range, with a value of 1,399 euros, equivalent to just over 25,000 pesos.

For those looking for a phone that elevates the photography and video experience to cinematic levels, the Sony Xperia 1V is an option worth considering in 2024. Sony has once again demonstrated its ability to innovate and set new standards in the smartphone market. smart phones.