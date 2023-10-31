A Japanese lubricant manufacturer Eneos has unveiled its own version of the Jaguar E-Type. Or yes, not quite. The car you see above hasn’t identified itself as a Jaguar E-Type for a while now. The transformation started when the power source was replaced.

Instead of a British 4.2-liter six-cylinder, there is now a 3.0-liter turbo engine inherited from a Toyota Supra. Yep, the Jaguar E-Type got a 2JZ engine. The powertrain received a new cylinder head, better injectors, a better fuel system, reinforced pistons and connecting rods, a Borg Warner turbo and a better intercooler.

The finished product produces 760 horsepower, more than double what the Japanese engine originally had. Oh, and also more than the six-cylinder Jaguar produced in the 1960s. And the engine isn’t the only part that doesn’t come from Jaguar.

Even more parts from other cars

The five-speed manual gearbox was lifted from an M3 of the E36 generation. The rear subframe, suspension and differential also come from a Bimmer, but from an E60 5-series. The 3D printed wheel arches are made of carbon fiber and are armored. They accommodate 17-inch custom wheels.

Not enough yet? The front brakes come from a 2003 Corvette, the rear brakes from a thirteen year old BMW 535i. There’s nothing inside that points to the Jaguar. The dashboard is empty except for a few switches, the steering wheel has been replaced by an OMP copy, there are racing belts and special carbon fiber seats.

Eneos doesn’t beat around the bush: ‘This Jaguar conversion certainly fits in with the Frankenstein theme of previous years and goes even further by using modern technology to update the classic British sports car.’ Visitors to the SEMA car show in Las Vegas can admire the, er, Jaguar at the exhibit.