There are days when you don’t get them offered: stunt cars from Bond movies. Still, the glittering orange rogue cart can get out spectre (2015) are now yours. That is, one of the seven stunt cars used during the shooting. It is, to be precise, the Jaguar C-X75 with chassis number 007.

The Jaguar C-X75 was supposed to go into production as a hysterical mega-hybrid with gas turbines, but that was strangely abandoned. Still, the brand did not want to let the car disappear unnoticed: they used it as a chase car in the 24th Bond film. A rascal named Mr. Hinx chases it through Rome, chasing James Bond’s Aston Martin DB10.

The Jaguar C-X75 was built by Williams

As mentioned, for the recordings of spectre seven copies deployed. According to Jaguars SVO boss John Edwards, these were basically ‘spaceframes to WRC specifications’, equipped with a supercharged V8 with dry sump lubrication. Williams Advanced Engineering was responsible for building the cars. By the way, don’t expect a perfect finish – in the film world such a thing is not necessary.

The Jaguar C-X75 number 007 was resold by JLR after shooting, and the lucky guy who picked it up is now offering the car for sale. The asking price is 864,000 pounds, or about 1,015,000 euros. Too much money? Show us where you can find one cheaper. Interested parties can rent the car view here.