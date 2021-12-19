Automotive icons are tricky. They have legendary status and they are a nightmare to replace. Just think of Fiat. They kept the old 500 in production for 20 years because they had no idea how to match its success. Let alone surpass. Yes, Fiat did well with small cars: the 126 was a big hit in 1972, the 1980 Panda was a success, and the 1991 Cinquecento got pretty critical acclaim. But icons like the 500 weren’t.

For the 1992 Turin Motor Show, the Italian Automobile Association took matters into its own hands by organizing a competition for local design studios. The assignment: design a modern successor to the original 500. Design house Italdesign of the famous designer Giorgetto Giugiaro came up with the ID Cinquecento. Not too retro, with a fabric roof and doors that resembled those of the old Fiat 500. A nice wink. By the way, the model was made of clay, in full size, and people were so pleased with it that they built a real working version.

The working model was named Lucciola

Which they showed at the Bologna Motor Show less than a year later, under the name Lucciola. Italian for firefly. The roof of this fun little car could be folded in two parts so that you could create either a sunroof or a convertible. In the latter case, part of the roof disappeared into the boot lid of the Italdesign Lucciola. We see that more often now, but at the time it was really something new.

Of course, the Italdesign Lucciola was designed as a fun car, but it also carried a serious eco-message. The coach was made of aluminum and recycled plastics – all considerably lighter than clay – and it had a full-sized electric range extender that could travel almost 50 kilometers. Then a two-cylinder diesel jumped in, good for almost 8 (!) hp, with which you can safely go another 800 kilometers. Rough carpet in a decent blue brightened up the interior and there was a kind of backpack hanging from the dashboard to keep your things in. Handy to collect your cores during your eco-friendly road trip.

The Italdesign Lucciola became the Daewoo Matiz

In case you think, gosh, this thing looks a lot like a Daewoo Matiz: that’s right. Because when Giugiaro contacted Fiat, he got a big no thanks after which he made a call to other manufacturers. And Daewoo, at that time fond of all things European design, badly copied or not, took the plunge. With a big bag of money. And put the car into production not long after.

But unfortunately, the Matiz did not become an icon, just as the Cinquecento had not succeeded either. And guess what: the solution ultimately turned out to be in blowing up and smoothing out the original 500 design. Then just call it 500 again. Job done.