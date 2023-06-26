The movie of Super Mario It arrived to make records a couple of months ago, so its people are on everyone’s lips, regardless of whether users frequently try their video games or not. That leads us precisely to the fact that months ago a thread of Twitter that puts each character with a zodiac sign, with striking comparisons.

Here you can check which character corresponds to you:

– Aries-Mario : A born leader who always looks for the right thing for everyone.

– Taurus – King Penguin: Someone with a brave attitude, even though they may not always be the greatest.

– Gemini – Toad: He maintains a positive attitude above all, which makes him someone of the friendliest.

– Cancer-Kamek: Very wise and that he will use that knowledge to achieve his goals.

– Leo – Donkey Kong: A person who may seem gullible, but in the end is very noble.

– Virgo – Princess Peach: Someone who takes their problems to be solved in a few minutes, that makes them help others.

– Libra – Luigi: They can have a bit of a fearful temperament, but in the end he does what he must, no matter the difficulty.

– Scorpio – General Koopa: He always seeks to be the leader, which makes some people follow him without question.

– Sagittarius – Yoshi: A very nice person, for that very reason you can easily surround yourself with friends.

– Capricorn – Cranky Kong: He always seeks the well-being of those close to him, even if he puts his interests last.

– Aquarium – Lumalee: At first, the person may feel crestfallen, an attitude that they do not let dominate.

– Pisces – Bowser: His goals are clear in his mind, which makes people catch his determination. He doesn’t always achieve everything, but he doesn’t give up.

Remember that the movie Super Mario is now available in blu ray.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: In my case, the character would be Bowser, who could be said to have a temperament similar to that of the King of the Koopas. However, I’m not really a fan of the signs either.