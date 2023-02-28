At 15:00 yesterday, the entire Italy of the show stopped to give a last farewell to Maurizio Costanzo. Many present in the church of the Artists in Piazza del Popolo in Rome where the journalist’s funeral was celebrated. In the front row, of course, Maria De Filippi and her children Gabriele, Saverio and Camilla. The latter, also on behalf of her two brothers, read a touching farewell letter to her father.

Last February 24th the world of entertainment, writing, journalism, but also music, television and cinema, learned the news of the death of Maurizio Costanzo with great sadness.

After two days of the funeral home, set up in one of the halls of the Campidoglio, yesterday the funeral of the journalist and television presenter in the church of the artists in Piazza Del Popolo in Rome.

Many people present during the function. A warm hug that Maria DeFilippi hey children of Maurizio have received during all these difficult days.

Obviously Costanzo’s children were also present, Gabriele, the youngest, adopted by him and Maria, and Saverio and Camilla, from Costanzo’s second marriage to Flaminia Morandi.

Camilla Costanzo’s letter

Towards the end of the function, Camilla Costanzo herself, writer and screenwriter, read a touching letter dedicated to the father and written together with the brothers Saverio and Gabriele. Here is the text:

Hello Daddy, the wave of love by which we have been submerged is due to the good that you have given to so many people over the years. You have no idea, or maybe you do, because you are looking at us from up there, of the gratitude with which we have been invested. You have had more than three children. For them you have been a father, teacher, guide. You changed destinies, intuited talents, encouraged and spurred.

We consoled people in tears, more astonished than us to know that you were gone. To us children you leave an important legacy and your greatest teaching, humility.