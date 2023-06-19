dragonball It is a franchise that continues to set records, that is because products such as manga and some movies continue to be created for the purpose of expanding the story that for now does not seem to have an end. That leads us to the elaboration of a list of each characteristic of the characters, which in turn has been put in sync with the zodiac signs.

Aquarium – Piccolo: These people are considered exceptional, self-sufficient and full of conviction. For that same reason, Piccolo’s character can enter into the equation.

Pisces – Shen Long: This character is considered a soul with a lot of knowledge, which can be used to help anyone who asks for it. Since the legendary dragon can fulfill almost any wish, it’s obvious that his role fits the description.

Aries – Frieza: This sign is considered bold, energetic, pioneering and wants to do what is necessary to achieve its goals. The same thing happens with the emperor of space, who was looking for the dragon balls to ask for eternal life.

Taurus – Granolah: It is known as the sign that focuses the most on goals, not taking any type of rest to reach what it has in mind. That can be seen during the manga with Granolah, who since he was a child knows what he wants to do, mostly due to somewhat traumatic issues.

Gemini – Gogeta and Vegetto: Geminis are considered to have a versatile personality and that they seek to have fun despite the harsh situations, but they do not unfold their responsibilities when necessary. This carefree demeanor is possessed by the fusion of Goku and Vegeta.

Cancer – Gas: Cancers usually put their loved ones above anything else, something that coincides with the behavior of this character in the Super manga. So users carry with them one of the most powerful characters.

Leo – Vegeta: People with the sign of Leo normally have their pride up to the top but they also take their loved ones into consideration, so they do have to do something that is not very sensible, they will do it in order to see them safe. Something very similar to Vegeta.

Virgo–Milk: A person who is quite strict with those around her and even more so with those close to her, but that is in order to find happiness for them and for them to have money and mind stability. Let’s just say they’re concerned moms, something Milk’s character carries with her at all times.

Pound – Gohan: Libras have a taste for nature greater than the other signs, since they see life as something out of this world. In turn, they like to investigate their environment and find the reason for many things. Gohan is the perfect choice for Libra.

Scorpio–Bills: Scorpio is directly linked to the intense, explosive and direct in the good sense of things, since they always seek to improve themselves in case of not achieving certain objectives. A behavior similar to that of the god of destruction, Beerus.

Sagittarius – Goku: People who have the Sagittarius symbol usually have a positive attitude that makes others around them catch it, especially that desire to constantly improve in all areas of life. For that reason, being a Sagittarius is synonymous with Goku.

Capricorn – Bulma: Capricorn is normally a person full of knowledge, who always seeks to find new things, more than anything in scientific and technological aspects. For that very reason, linking them to Bulma makes some sense.

Remember that dragonball follow his story through the manga of Super.

The truth is that I am not a big believer in this type of thing, but it will surely be of interest to those who are more involved in the subject. The best thing is to have association with such beloved characters.