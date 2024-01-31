It's a good thing that the Audi A6s of the Dutch police are all automatics, otherwise there would probably be a police officer who would switch to three at 160 km/h and then say 'oh, then I have to have that RS 6'. at Taking Domains'. No, this seized Audi RS 6 will not go to the Dutch police, so it is a great opportunity for you to make a low offer.

As always, the government does not say how this Audi RS 6 ended up on the criminal trail. It could be something as innocuous as a dealer who failed to pay taxes to an owner who used the car to, um, deliver late-night party favors. Whatever the case, if you make the highest bid, you can take this car home.

The Audi RS 6 probably comes from Sweden

The Audi RS 6 was originally delivered somewhere abroad and has been in the Netherlands for less than a year. Since the instruction booklet says 'instructionsbok', we suspect it is a Swedish car. There is also an extra key that appears to operate a parking heater, although we cannot see this clearly. Small advantage: in Sweden they often don't sprinkle salt, but small stones.

The RS 6 has a 4.0-liter biturbo V8 in the front, which allows it to transmit 600 hp and 800 Nm to all four wheels through the eight-speed automatic transmission. From a standstill it reaches 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds. If the first owner has checked an extra option, the top speed is 305 km/h. Otherwise the cake is gone at 250 km/h.

How much do you offer?

The odometer reading is 55,835 kilometers and we don't see anything strange about the car, except that it appears to be on winter tires. A three-year-old RS 6 with approximately the same mileage quickly sells for at least 130,000 euros in the Netherlands. Please note that the government charges a 15 percent premium on top of the winning bid.

Please note that this appears to be a fairly bare example without a panoramic roof or ceramic brakes. If someone complains about that, you as the next owner can of course respond with 'okay, but what color is your Audi RS 6?'. Presumably you will not be the only one who dares to bid on this car, so unfortunately an offer of 200 euros will not get you there. On the other hand: who does not dare…