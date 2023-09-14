The Secretary of Tourism of San Luis Potosí invited all the people who want be part of a new movie, that will be filmed in the state, so that they participate in the Great Casting looking for actresses and actors.

If you are interested in acting in a film that will be filmed in San Luis Potosí, here we will tell you all the details, as well as the requirements so that you can participate and soon appear in a film.

The producers of this film, scheduled to be filmed in November in San Luis Potosí, are looking for local actresses and actors to be part of the cast.

The Great Casting will take place on Thursday, September 14 and Friday, September 15e, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The meeting place will be Railway Museum, fRent the Alameda in the capital of Potosí.

The call is open to men and women from San Luis Potosí, here are the requirements for those who want to participate:

Actress between 25 and 45 years old, with light skin and who lives in San Luis Potosí

Women between 40 and 50 years old who also live in San Luis Potosí

Men between 35 and 40 years old living in San Luis Potosí

Men between 55 and 65 years old and who also live in San Luis Potosí

Men between 25 and 35 years old who live in San Luis Potosí and as an essential requirement they know how to skate

Although no further details were released, the Ministry of Tourism shared photographs of the characteristics that interested parties must meet to participate.

Until now, it is unknown what the new film will be that will be filmed in the capital of Potosí, as well as the production company that will be in charge of the film.