7 out of 10 Dutch young people think that drinking soft drinks is quite normal. Some of them drink it every day, according to a survey of nearly 1,000 young people published today. Only 12 percent of the respondents indicated that they never or hardly drink soft drinks.











Cola, Fanta, Sprite and Spa fruit are the favorite drinks of young people (53 percent) and iced tea is also a popular soft drink with 19 percent. Nearly a third of the nearly 1,000 young people surveyed drank soft drinks every day in the week before the survey. The Health Council advises to drink as little soft drinks as possible. Half of the young people do this at least four days a week.

"A glass of soft drink a week is not bad at all, but 28 percent of the interviewees indicate that they drink soft drinks every day," says program maker Karen Geurtsen, who pointer (KRO-NCRV) made a broadcast on this subject. "There is also a group that drinks a lot of soft drinks throughout the day, so those are the two problem groups. Young people choose soft drinks because they simply like it, and they find water boring. But there is also a lot of marketing for it, they see it everywhere and therefore find it very normal." ,,Then you see a new drink, then you will have to try it someday. That's what we call gamble", says one of the youngsters. The survey is part of a major study by the municipality of Amsterdam. The aim is to improve the health of young people.



The worst thing about soft drinks is the amount of sugar Berdien de Wit, pediatric dietitian

Berdien de Wit, a pediatric dietitian at Nutrition wise, a pediatric dietitian and eating coach, also thinks that young people drink a lot of soft drinks because of all the temptations around us. “You see it at school, but also in the catering industry, the supermarket and on the street. The youngsters go along with the rest and therefore do not realize it. And we still have that innate urge for sweets, so that appeals.”

What’s so wrong with soda? “The worst thing is the amount of sugar,” says De Wit. “A glass of cola easily contains five to six sugar cubes, a can of energy drink contains seven sugar cubes and a bottle of AA drink contains twelve sugar cubes.”

“Drinking sugary drinks increases the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes,” adds Patricia Schutte, spokesperson at the Nutrition Center. The advice is therefore to drink as few sugary drinks as possible. This applies not only to soft drinks, but also to fruit juices and dairy drinks with added sugar. Water, tea and coffee without sugar are perfect thirst quenchers.”



Save a juice or lemonade for a special day of the week, otherwise children will get used to a sweet taste due to the sweeteners in drinks Patricia Schutte

Although diet soda contains no sugar, the acid can still damage tooth enamel and cause tooth erosion. “Some packaging has words such as ‘light’, ‘0% sugar’ or ‘zero’. To make it sweet, manufacturers use sweeteners. There are no calories in this, but it is still better to just give your child water. Save a juice or lemonade for a special day of the week, otherwise children will become accustomed to a sweet taste due to the sweeteners in drinks,” warn both Schutte and De Wit.

“Sugar products increase the risk of cavities in your teeth,” Schutte continues. “To prevent tooth decay, it is best not to eat or drink anything more than four times a day, apart from the three main meals. Water, tea or coffee without sugar do not count.”

Make tea and water more attractive

“It is important to make drinking water or tea more tempting, says De Wit. This is possible with attractive pitchers or bottles and by adding flavour. “It is important to make it easy and attractive for young people.”

Nowadays you also have many apps to keep track of your drinking, says De Wit. ,,That’s a nice way to see how much and what you drink in a day. It should become a habit, such an app can help you with that.”

