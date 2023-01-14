During the time of confinement, it became fashionable to order food at home and it is a practice that has increased in recent times. Despite this, there are still more who prefer to cook at home and enjoy the benefits of a healthy and more controlled diet.

In Spain there is a great tradition for Mediterranean cuisine. Throughout the Spanish geography you can try typical dishes that are very different from each other and that value the quality of the food produced in this country. In addition, many of the most prestigious chefs in the world are Spanish thanks to their mix of tradition and innovation. Many tourists return to Spain for its rich gastronomy, such as the typical potato omelette is one of the best-known dishes.

Two widely used and loved foods in Spain are potatoes and onions. These two foods are found in a wide variety of dishes and cannot be missing from Spanish pantries. These two foods are usually stored together, something that is not recommended.

Don’t store potatoes and onions together



Potatoes and onions are found in a large number of recipes such as tortillas, despite the great debate that exists between those who prefer tortillas with onions and those who prefer them without, they can be enemies when saved. The problem resides in a gas emitted by both, called ethylene. This naturally produced hormone in the ripening processes of vegetables, fruits and flowers can damage food.

When this gas accumulates in the environment it causes a faster maturation than normal. Experts point out that they lose quality while they rot at an accelerated rate. Expelling ethylene is the way to breathe from these foods despite the fact that it causes effects on other nearby products.

Therefore, you should avoid storing potatoes and onions together. In addition, ethylene helps to reach the ideal point despite the fact that it wears down the rest of the nearby fruits or vegetables, such as potatoes and onions. The potato is one of the foods that releases the most ethylene, which is why it deteriorates the onion more abruptly. Keep this in mind and do not keep these two foods together despite their similarity.