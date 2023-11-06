Monday, November 6, 2023, 9:33 p.m.



There is nothing like the comfort and security of home. That place where no matter what happens you feel protected. Many try to turn their houses into real forts so that no stranger can enter and steal the most valuable objects they keep. Whether with integrated security systems with alarms and cameras or simply using more old-fashioned methods without a hint of technology.

In the latter we can find several elements that generate more security for homeowners. For example, latches, locks or chains that seem to make it more difficult for thieves to enter a home. On the other hand, another of the most used options is to leave the key in the lock when going to sleep, since since the cylinder is occupied, it is logical to think that this will prevent someone from outside from being able to force it.

However, the truth is that, despite this widespread belief, this system does have some flaws. On her YouTube channel, Bárbara Gurrea, better known as El Panda Inversor, interviewed Samuel Prieto from the Higher Institute of Public Security (Netpol) and asked him the question of what happens if you leave the key on when you go to sleep.

A measure that according to Prieto “does not provide greater security” and may even be “counterproductive.” This occurs since, as he explains below, “in most European countries the single clutch cylinder is prohibited.” In other words, these types of locks in which leaving the key inside do not allow the door to be opened from the outside are not allowed.

This is because despite the feeling of security that this measure provides, many locksmiths do not recommend using it. If you have a cylinder lock, this act is completely indifferent, since despite thinking that it provides protection, it does not.

On the other hand, there are also borjas key locks. With this type of cylinder, beyond the lack of security it has, it can even be dangerous for the tenants of that house, since it means leaving the key code, making it much easier for the thief to access the interior.

It must also be taken into account that although the most modern locks have some mechanisms to try to prevent them from being forced, the truth is that criminals use other ways and elements to be able to disrupt the locks and latches, such as with magnets or the ‘ bumping’.