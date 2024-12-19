VACCINATION CAMPAIGN
A study explains that host genetics play a key role in individual differences in response to the flu vaccine. In addition, they have developed a vaccine that promises a more balanced and effective immune response against the four subtypes of the seasonal virus.
Most people who are vaccinated against seasonal flu develop a strong immune response to one strain, leaving them vulnerable to infection by the others. Researchers have long wondered what most influences those variable responses: …
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#respond #worse #flu #vaccine
Leave a Reply