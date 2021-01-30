We were all ready for extra time after a soporific match when Breno woke us up with a header that made Palmeiras champion. Congratulations to Verdao and his young coach Abel Ferreira, a semi-unknown Portuguese who has shown that you can succeed without experience or curriculum. For the second consecutive year, a European coach leads a Brazilian team to be the best in America. Let the purists who believe that Brazil continues to be the great power of football take note without attending to other schools.

The final was a football nonsense. It was already known that both teams were short of football and they more than demonstrated it. But it does not matter. South American football has something mystical about it that surrounds everything that happens there with emotion. The last finals of its maximum continental competition have been tremendous. The one that ended up being played at the Bernabéu between Boca and River was resolved in overtime amid great tension. The one of last year experienced a comeback by Flamengo against River in the added regulation time. And this one from Rio between Palmeiras and Santos had to wait until minute 99, when 8 had been added in the second half. A madness that culminated in Felipe Melo raising the glass.

There will be players who make the leap to Europe after this. Lucas Veríssimo has done it with Benfica and there will also be offers for Kaio Jorge, De Paula, Gabriel Menino, Soteldo ... South American football continues to supply good European footballers. What no one imagined is that it would be the European who would supply the South American with coaches and methods. This is how it is. Jorge Jesus last year and Abel Ferreira in this one have achieved success. The one from Palmeiras, agonizing and unexpected, is like that.