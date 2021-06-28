Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

The hashtag #UrgentWinterTrend has topped the Twitter site since yesterday, in an attempt by the pioneers of social networking sites to express the significant rise in temperatures in recent days.

The pioneers of social networking sites wished, through their tweets, that winter and rain would come immediately, because they could not stand the heat and heat of the sun.

Social media pioneers called themselves and their neighbors to escape to the beaches to enjoy cool masses of air, and social networking sites witnessed funny and “severe” discussions between summer and winter lovers about the advantages of each of the two seasons.

In addition, the Egyptian Meteorological Authority warned of a significant rise in relative humidity, with a rise in temperatures, which raises the perceived temperature, more than usual, and the brightness of the sun increases during the day and moderate winds sometimes activate, and high relative humidity affects Water mist that forms on agricultural roads and close to water bodies.