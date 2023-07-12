by Letizia Tortelli

We have recreated on the map (according to the official data available) how many soldiers NATO has deployed on the eastern flank, from Estonia to Bulgaria, after the outbreak of war in Ukraine. Since last year, the Alliance has doubled the number of battalions: from four to eight, in former Soviet countries bordering Russia, Belarus and the attacked country. In the event of a conflict, it could deploy up to 300,000 men in 30 days. But Kiev’s entry into the alliance would technically mean the West’s entry into the war with Russia.

