With a goal from Marcus Thuram in the 62nd minute, Inter beat Benfica 1-0 at San Siro and thus achieved their first victory of the season in the Champions League, after the draw on their debut at Real Sociedad. With this success the Nerazzurri reach the top of Group D over the Spaniards, who had won 2-0 at Salzburg in the afternoon. The point of our Luigi Garlando