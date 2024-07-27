He Increase in COVID-19 cases in Mexico City during the month of July is due to seasonal factors, according to the report Oliva López, Secretary of Health of Mexico CitySo far, two patients have been reported hospitalized in the IMSS-Bienestar network due to the disease.

Lopez explained that the increase in cases in July 2024 It is a recurring phenomenon, similar to what happens in winter, although on a smaller scale.

“The latest report indicates that there are two hospitalized in the IMSS-Bienestar services. We observed a Seasonal behavior, predominant in winterbut for the last two years we have noticed a slight increase in July,” the official explained.

Reason behind the increase in Covid-19 cases during July in CDMX | KP2 variant. Photo: Special.

The Secretary of Health reminded citizens of the importance of Get tested for symptoms such as persistent fever, general malaise and lack of oxygen“We have tests available at the Secretariat’s health centres. In addition, we are continuing with the vaccination campaign, having administered 25 million doses of different biological products, currently using the Sputnik vaccine,” he said.

Which states have the most Covid-19 infections in Mexico in 2024?

KP2 variant and symptoms

Lopez also mentioned the KP2 variant of the virus, which presents symptoms similar to other COVID-19 variants, but with an increase in sore throat. “The symptoms are very similar, but a predominance of sore throat has been reported, accompanied by fever and general malaise,” he said.

Finally, the secretary urged the population to maintain safety measures to prevent infections. “We recommend continuing to wear face masks in crowded places and that people with respiratory symptoms take extreme precautions,” concluded López.