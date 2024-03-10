The spiritual successor to the Toyota Aygo? No, that is not the Aygo X, but this Volvo EX30. Yes really. The first generation of the Aygo was a wonderful example of ingenious cost savings to keep it as cheap as possible. And this Volvo is exactly that Where's Waldo of budget tricks. Even the glove box had to be damaged. The difference with the Aygo is that fortunately the EX30 does not use converted ironing boards as chairs.

The battery remains the most expensive part of an EV for the time being, so if you want to get the price down, you have to work very hard on the rest of the car. At Volvo they moved the speakers from the doors to one soundbar on the dashboard. That saves a lot of copper cables. The controls for the electric windows are located in the middle, so you have to use one less button and also have to pull fewer cables.

One cover for all markets

Another effective way to save costs is to reduce the number of individual parts. For example, there is no separate door handle for left and right, or even for the rear doors. Every door handle is the same. This way, Volvo only needs one mold and only one stack of door handles. And with the glove box in the middle, they don't have to make different covers for left- and right-hand drive cars. Both EX30s can now use the same box.

Affordable construction is not the only reason. Apparently glove compartments are generally quite hard, which is why most cars require a knee airbag to protect limbs in the event of a crash. The lack of a box means there's more room under the dash for your knees to move freely in a crash, and apparently that makes a knee airbag unnecessary. That saves both money and weight.

Also for the design

Finally, Volvo believes that the absence of the box makes the dashboard slimmer, which would give the EX30 a spacious feeling. We would like to add something to this: it is also much more convenient if you, as a driver, want to grab something from the cupboard. It is now within easy reach under the navigation screen and due to its position it is slightly more compact than the average car. On the other hand, there are more and more cars nowadays that no longer have a glove box at all, so something is better than nothing. And the manual is digital these days.