ronald mcdonald he was the face of the fast-food giant for years before fading from the public eye. With a history dating back to the 1960s, it was always on our screens and in advertisements for McDonald’s. McDonald’s first introduced to ronald mcdonald in 1963 as the “newest, dumbest, hamburger-eating clown.”

At first, many were skeptical of the new mascot; however, he quickly became the face of the fast food chain and was loved by all.

The clown was often seen with his friends Mayor McCheese, the Hamburglar, Grimace, Birdie the Early Bird, and The Fry Kids.

Unfortunately, the reign of Ronald it came to an end in 2016, after the company announced it was going on hiatus. This followed a disturbing fashion in which pranksters would jump at people dressed as creepy clowns.

Some brandished weapons to spread terror, and the trend spread throughout the world.

It started in the US, but soon took off in the UK, with police saying it was “no laughing matter”.

What might have started as a prank quickly turned sinister, as one knife-wielding clown chased children on their way to school, while another lurked under streetlights trying to tempt children into the woods. A statement issued by McDonald’s at the time he explained that due to the “current climate around clown appearances in communities,” he would do his best to be “considerate when it comes to clown participation.” ronald mcdonald at community events.

As a result, the red-haired, face-painted figure has barely reappeared since.

A statement on the website of McDonald’s He said:

“Unfortunately, ronald mcdonald no longer appears in advertising McDonald’s in the UK, but he’s still very busy working for us.

“He frequently travels the country to help promote some of our exciting new activities and visits our restaurants to make sure everyone is enjoying their meals.”

Ronald is still a figure in the logo of Ronald McDonald House Charitiesbut only his arm appears.

Although clown appearances were the main reason behind the downfall of Ronald out of the public spotlight, people have been campaigning for years for McDonald’s lose your pet

Critics claimed it was encouraging children to eat unhealthy foods, and in 2011 a group of 550 doctors placed newspaper ads urging it to be removed. He said:

“We ask you to stop promoting junk food to children. “The rates of sick children are alarming. Rising health care costs and an overburdened health care system make treatment more difficult than ever. “And we know that reducing junk food advertising can significantly improve children’s health.”

Although Ronald no longer the face of McDonald’sis still the face of Ronald McDonald House Charities in the UK, whose mission is to keep families together. They provide a “home away from home” for families of seriously ill children in the hospital, a place where they can cook, sleep, be together, and always be just moments away from their sick child.

Each year, the charity helps more than 6,000 families stay close to their children in hospital.

Via: the sun

Editor’s note: Oh! The pandemic made me forget this trend of 2016, which was quite annoying, I guess being the father of a small child at that time must have been quite a headache. (more than usual).