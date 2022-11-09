from Anna Fregonara

The expert: «The bladder is an elastic organ. When it is filled to 50% it begins to give the first signals giving a stimulus to the central nervous system “

A healthy bladder can hold approx 300-400 milliliters of liquids, the equivalent of the capacity of a can. When it fills up, the brain, through the central nervous system, receives the signal of the urge to go to the toilet. However, there are those who respond to that stimulus holding back urine, especially if the solution would be to enter a public bathroom. "In this way, however, there is the risk of favoring the development of urinary tract infections – he warns." Giorgio Gandaglia, urologist at Irccs San Raffaele Hospital and researcher at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University of Milan -. The bladder is an extremely elastic organ. When it is filled to 50 percent it begins to give the first signals giving a stimulus to the central nervous system. The urge to urinate occurs when the bladder reaches major filling levels. Withholding urine from time to time is not a risk. In reverse, the habit of holding it back even in the presence of an important stimulus can increase the likelihood of developing urinary tract diseases including urinary tract infections. In turn, stagnant urine can facilitate the proliferation of pathogenic bacteria and the development, for example, of so-called cystitis, a disorder about 30 times more frequent in women ».

The filter action of the kidneys Urine is formed from kidneys, which receive about a fifth of the cardiac output, continuously. “It is a considerable volume of blood if one thinks of their minute volume – underlines the expert -. However, it is thanks to this large spraying that the kidneys can fulfill theirs filter action. They produce urine as a waste product containing water (95%) and inorganic (salts) and organic (urea, creatinine, uric acid, amino acids) components that are no longer useful to the body. Through the ducts of the ureters the urine gradually reaches the bladder and is finally eliminated through the urethra ». Retaining urine also weakens the muscles near the bladdera condition that can promote infections.

Changes in the bladder «In both men and women not urinating on a regular basis can increase the likelihood of bladder over distension – confirms Gandaglia -. If this condition becomes chronic, structural changes in the bladder walls can occur. The danger is that this "reservoir" loses its ability to contract effectively, emptying itself only partially. The persistence of a residual urine after urination increases the risk of urinary tract infections. It should also be emphasized that the structural and functional alterations of the bladder linked to a lack of emptying can determine a post-voiding residue that is not necessarily associated with the continuous urge to go to the bathroom. Conversely, bladder changes can involve a partial loss of stimulus which makes the bladder "feel" full. Problems not to be underestimated: in the long run they can also compromise kidney function".