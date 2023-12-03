Mourinho speaks in Portuguese in the post-match interview, ‘my Italian is not refined’

“I speak in Portuguese because my Italian is not sufficiently polished and strong to express certain concepts.” Thus Roma coach José Mourinho to Dazn after the 2-1 victory on the Sassuolo pitch which follows his words yesterday in a press conference and the proceedings opened against him by the FIGC prosecutor’s office. “I thank the owners and Pinto who have given me emotional stability in the last 24 hours. Great victory, deserved, I am happy for the players, I want to say a word for my fantastic assistant, Foti”, adds Mourinho. “Regarding the situation that caused some discontent among the fans and the Sassuolo staff when we didn’t return the ball, I approached Dionisi and told him that to receive fair play it is necessary to give it and in Sassuolo there is a player in particular who is lacking in this”, adds Mourinho referring to Sassuolo striker Domenico Berardi.

Sassuolo, Dionisi, ‘with 11 of us we would never have lost, Mourinho shouldn’t judge players who aren’t his’

“The game changed when we were down to 10 men. They scored a goal from a questionable penalty and then with an own goal. We weren’t lucky in those episodes: the expulsion was right because we were naive. The feeling is that we wouldn’t have never conceded a goal in 11 and without the sending off we wouldn’t have lost it.” Thus the Sassuolo coach, Alessio Dionisi, after the 2-1 defeat against Roma. During the match there was no shortage of controversy between the two benches. “I’m used to my fair play and my education. Nobody should allow themselves to talk about other people’s players – Dionisi tells Dazn referring to Mourinho’s words on Berardi -. I hear people talking out of turn, we are nineteenth for fouls committed, unlike the team that we had in front of us, which is one of the most fouls”

Rome, Pinto: ‘Mourinho didn’t offend anyone, I trust the common sense of the FIGC prosecutor’s office’

“So far we have not received any investigation from the Prosecutor’s Office and I trust the common sense of the Prosecutor’s Office, I do so for two or three reasons: the first is that in the first 14 days of the championship I and all of us have seen coaches with much uglier attitudes than those on the Roma bench and nothing happened. I don’t give examples, you just need to go on social media to see examples that are crazy, and nothing happened. In these 14 days I have seen different coaches before and after the games who have commented on the designations, the performances, made considerations on the referees and I didn’t see any impact.” Thus the general manager of Roma Tiago Pinto, regarding the proceedings opened by the FIGC Prosecutor’s Office against Giallorossi coach José Mourinho after yesterday’s press conference before the match against Sassuolo where he attacked the referee Marcenaro saying that he would have booked Mancini after ten minutes .

“What Mourinho said yesterday is not an offense to anyone, it is not an attack on anyone’s dignity – adds Pinto -. Marcenaro never booed us but acted as our fourth official and we have the misfortune that, when he he did, he always threw people off the bench. I’m just saying that if we don’t come here to talk they give us a fine, if we come to talk, we have to say what they want. I don’t understand. And I’m surprised that we they are Italian leaders who ten minutes after Mourinho spoke are commenting on his words.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

