All tire farmers in the world can report to the FIA ​​as a potential tire supplier for F1 in 2025. We have our hopes in LingLong, although we suspect that it will not be him. Culinary critic Michelin is also not present. The big boss of the tire brand explains why you will not see Michelin in F1 for the time being.

Florent Menegaux is the big boss we’re talking about. He tells TheDrive that there has been contact with F1 for years about a possible return. What stands in the way of a comeback are the different visions of the two sides. F1 doesn’t want tires to last too long, so more thought needs to be put into tire strategy. Michelin sees it differently.

A set of tires for the entire race

According to Menegaux, F1 should focus on tires that you can drive on for the entire race: “The teams should understand tire quality and capitalize on the fact that a tire stays good from the first to the last lap.” That seems optimistic, a set of tires that can be wrung out by drivers for an hour and a half, but Michelin is already succeeding with the two-wheelers.

“In MotoGP we deliver the soft, medium and hard tire for every type of track and every race. Each type of bike can win on the soft, medium or hard tire without switching. It’s about the way you set up your bike, the type of track and the way the rider operates.’ Tires therefore play a completely different role in motorcycles.

All teams must be able to win

In addition, there is another point that F1 must address according to Michelin: “In MotoGP, even the non-top teams can win.” There’s a grain of truth in that. Last season, all eight constructors were on the podium at least once. It must be said that Ducati won twelve of the twenty races. According to Menegaux, all the teams will tell you that they have a shot at winning thanks to the rubber. “That’s why we’re not back in F1,” he concludes.

Michelin’s big boss has a point there too. Okay, Aston Martin shows that you can take a big step forward towards the duel for victory, but in F1 not all teams have a chance at a race victory. Although you could also argue that equality is not the goal of F1.