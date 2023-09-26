This morning they surprised us with the news that Hideki Kamiya left PlatinumGames. Kamiya first stood out in Capcomwhere he directed Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry and Viewtiful Joe. He later directed Ōkami at the Clover studio, before co-founding the company that would become PlatinumGames in 2006 with Shinji Mikami and Atsushi Inaba.

It was in Platinum where he directed Bayonetta and Wonderful 101as well as Scalebounda Proyect of Microsoft Studios which was later cancelled. Kamiya I was most recently working on Project GG in PlatinumGameswhich has been characterized as the climax of the “superhero trilogy” of Kamiya next to Viewtiful Joe and Wonderful 101. That’s why you think about it Kamiya I would leave PlatinumGames At some point, it was just crazy. However, this happened and the explanation comes from both sides, one from PlatinumGames, who tweeted:

“We regret to announce that Hideki Kamiya will leave PlatinumGames on October 12, 2023.” “We are truly grateful for his creative ideas, leadership and contribution to the growth of PlatinumGames from our beginnings to the present day,” says the company statement. “We believe he will continue to be successful in his future endeavors as a game creator. We hope to see the gaming industry become a better place with him in it. We wish him all the best for the future!” pic.twitter.com/GHiSugPF42 — PlatinumGames Inc. (@platinumgames) September 25, 2023

And the other by the same Hideki Kamiya, who, in addition to confirming the news, offered details about the terms in which he agreed to PlatinumGames.

“As announced through the official account of PlatinumGames in X, I will leave PlatinumGames on October 12, 2023. This comes after much consideration based on my own beliefs and was not at all an easy decision to make. However, I feel that this result is for the best. I will continue to create my way, the way Hideki Kamiya. I hope you keep your eyes open.” However, I feel this outcome is for the best.

I will continue to create in my Hideki Kamiya way.

I hope you’ll keep your eyes peeled.

(2/2) — 神谷英樹 Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) September 25, 2023

Is this a diplomatic way to close things? Or, they are actually open to continuing to cooperate but each on their own. Only time will bring us the answers.

Via: x

Author’s note: To me, it sounds like there were a lot of problems with the way of working. Kamiya and the deadlines of PlatinumGames. I like to think they are simply adopting a new way of working together.