Former Jumbo CEO Frits van Eerd loves racing. It is not for nothing that you saw him driving the 24 Hours of Le Mans with Nyck de Vries and Giedo van der Garde in recent years. But since the FIOD came for coffee, van Eerd had to take a step back, big boy. The new CEO, Ton van Veen, wants to do things differently. And that is why Max Verstappen loses the Jumbo as a sponsor.

Van Veen explains to it AD that they can spend the money better: ‘We annually invest more than 20 million euros in sports sponsorship, but I can only spend every euro once. We cannot return the money that goes to Max to the customer, or put it into sustainability or health.’

Has Max Verstappen become too big?

Another factor is that, as a Dutch and Belgian supermarket chain, they sponsor an international name: ‘Max is of course a folk hero, but he acts on the absolute world stage. We are a very good food retailer, but only in the Netherlands and a little bit in Belgium.’

The criminal investigation against van Eerd has nothing to do with stopping sponsoring Max: ‘With Max Verstappen and Jumbo-Visma we stop for a completely different reason. That sponsorship has brought us a lot of brand awareness, but we have now won everything there is to win.’

Jumbo has been a sponsor of Max Verstappen for about ten years. The current contract runs until the end of next year. But perhaps the Jumbo logos will disappear sooner, it reports AD: “If another major sponsor wants to join after this season, Jumbo is open to an earlier departure as main sponsor.”