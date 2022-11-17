One of the most commonly prescribed drugs by doctors is antibiotics. Is it wise to take these medicines regularly, what should you pay attention to and what does it do to your body? Pharmacist Anke Lambooij answers.

Antibiotics may be prescribed for a bacterial infection. According to Numbers of the Netherlands Institute for Health Care Research (Nivel), patients with a urinary tract infection take the drug most often, followed by people with acute upper respiratory tract infections and pneumonia.

“There are indications that GPs prescribe the medicine less,” says Lambooij. According to the pharmacist, this can be explained, among other things, by the corona virus. Not only because of the hygiene measures that were taken, but also because it became clear that antibiotics do not help against inflammation caused by a virus.

Level figures support that trend. In 2020, antibiotic use already decreased considerably, and in 2021 the percentage of users dropped from 14.3 to 13.9 percent. A good development, Lambooij thinks. Because frequent use would not be good.

These are the most frequently asked questions about antibiotics

,, Antibiotics is a collective name for all medicines that kill bacteria or inhibit growth. So there is not one type of antibiotic, the most famous is penicillin. Each variant works in its own way. What they do have in common is that they all tackle contamination with a bacterium."



You can drink alcohol with most antibiotics. If this is not possible, this will be explicitly stated in the package leaflet Anke Lamboij

“Antibiotics are not available separately in the Netherlands. It is the general practitioner, dentist or a medical specialist who prescribes the drug. Which variant depends on the location and severity of the infection. “For example, the bacteria that causes a bladder infection is more sensitive to other antibiotics than the bacteria that causes pneumonia. Because you want to be sure that the medicine is doing its job, in the case of a serious infection, the doctor can prescribe an antibiotic that attacks several bacteria at the same time.”

How long does it take for antibiotics to work?

“That also depends on how serious the infection is. In most cases, improvement will occur within two to three days. If that is not the case, and you continue to suffer, it is best to contact your doctor. This could indicate that the bacteria is not sensitive to the antibiotic used. In any case, the effect of the drug is not the same for every person. That has to do with someone’s physique and how vulnerable that person is.”



What should you not do if you are taking antibiotics?

,,It is OK. You can drink alcohol with most antibiotics. If this is not possible, this is explicitly stated in the package leaflet, which is the case, for example, with metronidazole. If you do, it can make you nauseous and sick. For some variants it is recommended to avoid the sun. Certain substances such as tetracyclines and doxycycline can make you hypersensitive to UV light. In some cases it may also be better to leave your glass of milk for a while. The calcium in the milk connects to certain substances from the antibiotics, and that doesn’t go well together.”



What does antibiotics do to your resistance?

“In principle, it has no influence on that. The main problem with frequent use is that bacteria in your body can become resistant and stop responding to the drug. According to the RIVM This is the case when a bacterium becomes insensitive to antibiotics. This can happen if an antibiotic is used regularly. Bacteria then start to protect themselves against the medicine.





With an antibiotic targeting a broad spectrum of bacteria, there is a chance that a few bacteria will develop a shortcut Anke Lamboij

“If you are healthy, and you take antibiotics for a harmless infection, it does not have to be a big deal. But if you suffer from reduced resistance and the bacteria your body is fighting against is persistent, that can cause problems. If the situation is serious, it may be decided to put you on a drip with antibiotics in the hospital. That is a heavier remedy than the doctor prescribes.”

“In addition, you want to treat as targeted as possible. To reduce the chance of resistance, the doctor will therefore prescribe antibiotics as specifically as possible, aimed at the most likely pathogen. With an antibiotic that targets a broad spectrum of bacteria, there is a chance that a few bacteria will develop a secret route.”

What can be the disadvantages of taking many antibiotics?

“Virtually every drug has side effects in the form of diarrhea and stomach and intestinal problems. They can last for a week. There may also be side effects such as skin rashes and nausea.”



According to Lambooij, the fact that fewer antibiotics are being prescribed is a good development. “Patients must continue to realize that it is not a panacea and that taking it regularly can lead to the body no longer responding to it.





