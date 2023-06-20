Home page World

Sunlight damages not only the skin but also the eyes. Therefore, sunglasses are essential. But it’s not just about the look, you should pay attention to a few things.

Munich – It is well known that too much sun damages the skin. Therefore, the right protection is crucial, especially in summer and when there are many hours of sunshine. In the Netherlands there are now free sunscreen dispensers.

The correct sun protection factor depending on skin type, avoiding the midday sun and wearing appropriate clothing can protect the skin from sun damage. What some may not consider: Sunlight also causes lasting damage to the eyes. You should therefore not do without good sunglasses.

Sunlight damages the eyes: These diseases are imminent

The consequences of too much sunlight can be snow blindness (photokeratitis), cataracts, macular degeneration and tumors, the journal informed Thieme. UVB rays are particularly harmful to the lens and cornea. There they can even “cause sunburn on the eyelid or acute photokeratitis,” explained Hans-Jürgen Grein, professor of ophthalmic optics at Jena University of Applied Sciences, to the magazine. Cells on the surface of the cornea dying off due to UV radiation can therefore lead to severe pain and temporary loss of vision.

Sun damages the eyes. That’s why you shouldn’t go without good sunglasses. © imago

UVA rays, on the other hand, primarily damage the retina. This can lead to premature macular degeneration, which usually only occurs in old age. Damage to the retina “accumulates over a lifetime” and can weaken the eye’s vision, it said. People who take photosensitizing medication, diabetics and children are particularly at risk.

Preventing serious illnesses: How can you recognize good sunglasses?

Well-protective sunglasses are therefore essential. But how can it be recognized? Street kiosk sunglasses don’t seem to do the trick, Grein noted. These could possibly have poor optical properties, “are not properly adjusted and nobody answers the questions about roadworthiness.” Anyone who chooses the wrong sunglasses therefore risks eye damage.

According to the Federal Office for Radiation Protection, attention should be paid to the “UV-400” label. This means: The sunglasses filter all UV radiation up to 400 nanometers. In addition, the appropriate tinting of the lenses is important. This is divided into different levels (cat) and usually noted on a label or sticker on the glasses:

Tint Level 1: Hardly protects against glare

Tint level 2 and 3: sunglasses should have these levels; Most of the radiation doesn’t get through

Tint Level 4: Too dark for good vision; not approved for road traffic, but suitable for extreme radiation conditions such as skiing

Buying the right sunglasses: you should pay attention to this

According to the Federal Office for Radiation Protection, the correct coloring of the lenses is also important. Brown or gray are suitable. Blue or red tones, on the other hand, would impair contrast rendition and sharp vision. You should also make sure that the glasses have good side protection, as UV radiation scatters strongly.

Stiftung Warentest according to which the sunglasses should have a CE mark. This is to guarantee that the sunglasses meet the quality requirements of the EU. As opposed to ophthalmologist Barbara Jerratsch rbb announced that it was only UV protection for light with a wavelength of up to 380 nanometers. In addition, the CE mark and UV protection of 400 should not only be attached as a sticker, but in the glasses frame.

UV radiation: when and where to wear sunglasses?

When and where should you wear sunglasses? “You should always wear sunglasses when you are in an environment where your skin is also at risk,” said Wolfgang Wesemann, director of the higher technical school for ophthalmic optics in Cologne Thieme. This not only applies to holidays on the beach, but also in the high mountains and in the snow. “In the mountains, UV exposure increases by 20 percent every 1,000 meters,” explained Jerratsch. Sun protection is also necessary in the shade, since 90 percent of the radiation still arrives here. If you still get a sunburn, you can follow some immediate help tips. (cheese)