A list of 25 Italians wanted by the Russians. In first place is you, Giulia Schiff, the young woman originally from Mira, in the province of Venice, who reported acts of hazing when she was a student pilot in the Air Force in Latina. An act that brought eight sergeants to trial, but which cost her expulsion. Alex Orlowski, an expert on the dark web and the Russian propaganda machine, who filtered the nationalities and translated from Cyrillic, found her name in a database of 96,572 international wanted people, downloaded from Mediazone and disseminated via X. Among others there are the judge of the International Criminal Court, Rosario Salvatore Aitala, who issued an arrest warrant against the Russian president Vladimir Putin for war crimes, Renzo Folco, 73 year old from Montecchio Maggiore (Vicenza), former worker partner of who lost track, Kevin Chiappalone, the Casapound militant investigated for having gone to fight in Ukraine and then acquitted by the Genoa Prosecutor's Office, and the manager Giovanni di Massa who lived in Moscow.

But why is Schiff wanted by Putin's men?

After the Russian invasion two years ago, the young woman was among the first to leave to fight alongside Kiev, the only woman within the Special Forces of the International Legion in Ukraine, with the battle name Kida. A short time later she met and married a Ukrainian-Israeli soldier who is now fighting in Gaza, while she chose to dedicate herself to volunteering in the capital and take courses to pilot drones and is about to return to the front line.

«I'm not particularly worried – she reacts to the news -. I knew of another list in which my name was also there and in which those on the list were asked to present themselves to the authorities in Moscow and repent, but it seems quite calm to me. I think my history in the Air Force has made the Russians more respectful towards me.” And she added: «I don't know many of the Italians on the new list. I already know that they are on the lists, but for me it is quite indifferent. I pay a lot of attention to social media and in Ukraine the intelligence asked both me and my husband Victor to be careful and check the car before leaving.”