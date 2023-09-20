Woody Allen has described his new film, “Coup de Chance,” as a “poisonous romantic thriller.” It made its debut at the Venice International Film Festival on September 4 and will be released on September 27. But Americans won’t be able to see it in theaters unless they go to France.

Like his last two films, “Coup de Chance” — a French production, in French, with a French cast — will not be distributed in U.S. theaters. Allen’s last deal with an American company ended in 2018, when Amazon cut ties with the filmmaker amid renewed focus on allegations that he had sexually abused his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow.

Allen has repeatedly denied those allegations. He filmed “Coup de Chance” in and around Paris, where he found a major production company willing to work with him.

France has long provided a refuge for American artists fleeing racism or political persecution, including Josephine Baker, who was embraced by Parisian audiences in the 1920s, and director Jules Dassin, who found work in the French cinema after being blacklisted by Hollywood during the 1950s for being suspected of having communist ties. But lately France has taken in men accused of sexual abuse, sexual misconduct or domestic abuse.

Luis CK was performing stand-up in Paris to laughter in 2018, months after several women said he had masturbated in front of them. (“These stories are true,” he said in response to the accusations). He later appeared in a French television series, “La meilleure version de moi-même” (“The Best Version of Myself”), directed by Blanche Gardin, a French comedian who became his longtime girlfriend.

In the United States, he has not made films or shows for major companies since the accusations, but in January he performed to a sold-out performance at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

When Amber Heard, Johnny Depp’s ex-wife, accused him of physical and sexual abuse in a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post, her manager said Disney canceled a $22.5 million deal for her to appear in a new installment of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise. But a French company hired him to star in a period drama, “Jeanne du Barry,” playing Louis XV.

When the film screened at the Cannes Film Festival in May, the actor received a standing ovation.

In France, said Graham Robb, a British historian who has written several books about that country, “artists have the right to be criminal, moody, imaginative and not like everyone else.”

By: STEVEN KURUTZ