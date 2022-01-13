Despite taking almost two years since the pandemic began, there is still information that is unknown about everything that surrounds this phenomenon. The use of masks is one of the most important elements to avoid contagion. And, although anything that covers the face is better than not wearing anything, there are kinds of masks that protect more than others. Those of the FFP2 type are once again at the center of the debate, due to the inconvenience of doubling them.

The one that is the main barrier to not catching Covid-19, always focuses the debate on which type is more convenient or the correct way to use it. A thread written by Claire J. Horwell, director of the International Volcanic Health Hazards Network (IVHHN) alerts you to FFP2 masks. The expert declares that this type of mask should not be bent. And, sometimes, these masks are sold already folded in half and this fold can cause the object used to fit the part of the nose to be damaged. In this way, it does not adequately cover the face and enter the air, since many times, this clip, instead of being adjusted to the nose, what it does is stay bent, which causes a gap to remain.

The main function of masks is to filter the air that enters our body to prevent the virus from passing through it. Therefore, if air is introduced through any of the gaps left by the mask, it loses its function. According to Claire, it is essential that the mask fits the face, to avoid any gaps that may be left, for example, the beard prevents it from fitting properly. One of the ways to know if it does not fit well is to feel the air enter your eyes or see how the glasses fog easily.