Digital counters have many advantages, but being creative with their designs is perhaps the biggest advantage there is.

It goes without saying that many car interiors today are a veritable screen bonanza. The same goes for the counters. The time of two round clocks with a screen in between is often behind us in favor of a digital screen with different information to choose from. With their Virtual Cockpit, one of the first known examples of this technology, Audi showed that it has many ergonomic advantages (such as being able to display the map in full screen).

Styling advantage

Another advantage is that it also gives room for fun solutions in terms of styling. Of course, most manufacturers ensure that there is a slick new interface with state-of-the-art digital counters. But can’t you just turn back the clock? Different brands did.

Take Hyundai and the Pony EV Concept. As a hat-tick to the past, they did a digital twist on old light bulbs as counters. Another example can be found at Ford. The all-new Mustang has a digital screen that normally just shows modern counters, but optionally shows old-fashioned clocks with green numbers. This is to make you think back to the 1980s, when these types of clocks with a green background could be seen in, for example, the then ‘Foxbody’ Mustang.

Volkswagen ID. 2All

Volkswagen appears to use the same tactic in the ID. 2All. The small EV is designed futuristically, but the new counter block can be something fun. You can have the screen show an old counter that is reminiscent of the centrally placed speedometer of the Beetle. The grids around the counter also resemble the Beetle. Not only a cool ode to the Beetle, but also a beautiful simplistic design. It has several advantages.

You also get a matching interface for operating the radio, in the form of an old radio to set the frequency.

And as you saw at the top of this article, there are several options for your digital counters, including an 1980s design reminiscent of early Golf models. The idea is fantastic if you ask us, but at the same time we can imagine that it is nice that there are different counters.

And that’s why digital counters are great: you can make something for everyone. Not just different designs as in the Volkswagen ID. 2All and Ford Mustang, as well as different layout options. Do you want to see the map, do you want to see your rows? Or do you want a completely different screen when you switch to sports mode? Even though some brands can still take a good look at the integration of the screen in the rest of the interior, the possibilities for digital counters are endless. Especially because of the fun retro things that manufacturers do with it.

