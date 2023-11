Warmth and comfort. Typically boxes are made from corrugated cardboard. This material has good thermal insulation properties. For cats, it is important to maintain their body temperature always between 38 and 39 degrees Celsius. The box allows you to do this.

Play and explore the world around you. Cats often perceive the box as a place for privacy and relaxation. They can also use it for games: for example, they can hide in it and attack “enemies” from it.