Why are blueberries blue? The question might seem like a trivial curiosity. Instead it's something of a scientific mystery, considering the peel pigments are dark red and, therefore, It is this color that blueberries should appear. They, but also other fruits including plums and juniper berries. Now an English study, published in 'Science Advances', revealed the secret of 'blueberry blue', and the authors announce that thanks to this discovery new bio dyes will be able to be created. Inspired by mother nature, green and even edible.

I study

“There's something strange about the blue of blueberries,” says Rox Middleton of Bristol's School of Biological Sciences. The color of these fruits “cannot be extracted by crushing them – explains the researcher – because it is not found in the pigmented juice that can be squeezed from the berries”. It hides elsewhere, and in particular in the very thin layer of wax that covers them. Middleton and colleagues demonstrated that within this hydrophobic, self-cleaning film, which characterizes several fruits, there are randomly arranged mini-crystalline structures. It is these structures that, interacting with light, make us see blueberries in blue. “We removed the wax” of these fruits, says Middleton, “and recrystallized it on cardboard. Thus we managed to create a brand new ultra-thin blue-UV coating, about 2 microns thick”.

“Nature has evolved to use a very sophisticated coloring method,” observes the author. A trick that, according to scientists, could pave the way for “a more sustainable, biocompatible and even edible paint“. Dyes that “could have the same multiple functions as the natural biological ones that protect plants”.

The team is now looking for simpler techniques to produce and use blueberry blue, but the bulk is done. “It was really interesting – says Middleton – to discover that there was an unknown coloring mechanism right before our eyes, on fruits that we grow and eat all the time. And it was even more exciting to be able to recreate that color in a new blue coating, that no one had ever seen before. Now the dream is to be able to reproduce all the functions of the natural wax” of the fruits “in artificially engineered materials”.