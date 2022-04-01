Not all of them are, but those mythical green blackboards take many people back to their most melancholic childhood and school stage. Nowadays it is typical to observe how chalk has been changed for pencils, since now the vast majority are digital, despite the fact that some classrooms maintain the essence of these blackboards. Thus, the American magazine ‘Mental Floss’ explains the process in which these boards have been immersed over the years and the reason for presenting a green color.

Blackboards as we know them did not appear until the early 19th century, and their name was not used until 1815. They were made of slate and, in rural areas, were often wooden boards painted dark with egg whites, mixed with leftover charred potatoes. Over time they were also made of wood darkened with a commercially manufactured porcelain-based ink, so they were black.

It was in the 20th century that blackboards began to look a little different. In the 1930s, manufacturers began making them with a green porcelain enamel paint on a steel base. The 1960s was the date when the predisposition of green boards was in full swing, since teachers discovered that this different colored paint was more comfortable to look at during the school day, since green paint reduced the glare. This is how many of these boards began to be replaced by green ones.

However, in the 1990s, schools returned to the change and replaced green boards with white ones, because they produced less dust and somewhat concealed the classic screeching noise they caused. In fact, according to ‘The Atlantic’ magazine, at the turn of the millennium, white ones outsold green ones by a ratio of 4 to 1.