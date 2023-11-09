Thursday, November 9, 2023, 10:26



Discovering what some of the objects we use in our daily lives are made of can be a real surprise. A clear example is the discovery that a tweeter has made about the purpose for which bar napkins are created and what one of the products they are made of is.

You’ve most likely noticed that the look and feel of the napkins you typically use at home and those offered in some bars is quite different. The latter are smaller and also look more like paper, especially because of their roughness, abandoning the softness that characterizes those we find in supermarkets.

Fernando de Córdoba, @gamusino on X (formerly Twitter), has shared on his account the discovery he has made about this product. For reasons that even he himself confesses that he does not know, this boy has decided to search the Internet about them and to his surprise he has learned a piece of information that until then he was unaware of, and that probably until now many were also unaware of.

This is why they seem waterproof



“Don’t ask me why I was Googling napkins, but I feel like I just discovered a conspiracy. You know those crappy napkins in bars that we joke that they clean so poorly that they look waterproof? “They are,” she tweets. The reason is that this product is made with sulfite paper.

According to the seller, this is the reason why these napkins are “the ideal wrapper for ‘snacks’ or take-out pastries” since “they offer extra protection and will also prevent customers from staining their fingers.” The trick is that thanks to the fact that they are bathed in sulfuric acid, they become waterproof and this treatment “allows the grease not to pass through or deform them.”

Don’t ask me why I was googling napkins but I feel like I just discovered a conspiracy. You know those bad napkins in bars that we joke that they clean so poorly that they seem waterproof? THEY ARE 🤯 pic.twitter.com/SEd9Q0b90x — Fernando de Córdoba (@gamusino) November 5, 2023

In conclusion, as the tweeter points out, “the idea is not that you clean yourself with them, but that you use them to pick up things that are sticky, like a chocolate palm tree.”

In addition, among the qualities that the company lists that these napkins have also include “maximum functionality” and “environmental sustainability.”

This last property has also caught the attention of some of the users who have seen the tweet since according to what appears “they are easily recyclable in the paper container, as long as they are free of food residue.” “I love the idea that they are ‘sustainable’ because you can recycle them if you don’t use them,” says @HugoLGarcia.