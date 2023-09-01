Every smoker will probably have done it: extinguish a cigarette against a traffic bollard, or express it in the sand because your friends suddenly want to take a dip in the sea. It is purely human behaviour, and it is also widely accepted socially in the Netherlands, say researchers from CE Delft in a study on the disposal of cigarettes. Nevertheless, the phenomenon is a major problem in the Netherlands, environmental organizations warn.

